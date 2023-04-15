KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials believe a Luzerne County house fire was caused by a lightning strike Saturday afternoon.

Multiple fire companies responded to Genoa Lane, Kingston Township, for a reported house fire Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials tell Eyewitness News the fire likely broke out from a lightning strike hitting the home’s chimney.

The fire department tells us the fire spread from the chimney to the ceiling and eventually into the family room.

Investigators said someone was home at the time but came out uninjured.

The family room was damaged but could be repaired according to officials. The residents will have to stay elsewhere while they fix the family room.