EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A lightning strike in Monroe County is believed to be the cause of a fire that damaged a hardware store.

East Stroudsburg Fire Department Chief of ACME Hose Co. No. 1 Nate Black told 28/22 News crews were called to the 100 block of Crystal Avenue for a reported fire around 6:15 p.m.

Fire Chief Black said three apartments were damaged and three residents were temporarily displaced until crews to confirmed the residences were safe.

There were no reported injuries and Fire Chief Black said crews believe the fire was caused by a lightning strike and only affected in the attic of the building.