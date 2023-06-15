WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One local organization is “Lighting up the valley”.

The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce held its new Light up the Valley free community event Thursday, taking place in Midtown Village in Wilkes-Barre and then moving to Public Square.

The event featured a presentation of the change maker awards given to the top forty individuals who constantly strive to make the Wyoming Valley a brighter place, through their efforts in diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“Our representing sponsor Gesinger saw a vision with us, and after the pandemic that what we needed coming together coming outdoors, having conversation, and helping out the businesses locally, and we started that after the pandemic, and it’s really gained momentum since then, and that’s why we do it. For our community here in Downtown Wilkes-Barre,” said Diamond City Partnership Marketing and Events Coordinator Shelby Monk

PA live! hosts Chris Bohinski and Rachel Malak not only emceed the event, but they also received awards.

Congrats to them and all the other recipients.