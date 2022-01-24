Light snow causes school delays, slick roads

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some parts of our region saw a light snowfall overnight and PennDOT even put some restrictions in place.

Eyewitness News found crews leaf blowing away a light dusting of snow from sidewalks in Downtown Scranton. There was also a light dusting on many parked vehicles. But higher elevations could be seeing some more accumulation.

Drivers should be aware that there could be some slick spots on the roadways this morning. Some schools are on a two-hour delay this morning.

