BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hot summer days will be here before you know it and public pools will be opening in just a few weeks.

Just like last year lifeguards are needed to make that happen. Lifeguards are the eyes and ears of the water, making sure attendees are safe.

“Not many people realize it but when we sit there and we’re watching people. We’re looking to make sure everyone is okay. It’s just a really fun job,” said Sara Fetter, Lifeguard Supervisor.

Sara Fetter is the Lifeguard Supervisor at Lackawanna State Park and attends Luzerne County Community College. She has been lifeguarding here since 16 years old. This year will be her seventh season and she is encouraging others to join.

“A great opportunity and it worked with my schedule and I just love it there. So I just kind of stayed,” said Fetter.

Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, the park is short on lifeguards. The park has eight openings with only three returning guards.

“On any given day, um, there should be at least five guards on,” said Fetter.

Park Officials wanted to up the incentives in hopes to pull in more applicants this year.

“We’ve breached the $15 an hour pay gap and we are offering reimbursement for their certification so there is some good incentives,” explained Robert Barrese, Manager, Lackawanna State Park.

Robert Barrese says the pool’s attendance rate is above average. A full lifeguard roster is needed for campers and families to enjoy all summer.

“Once we get guards it’s an enjoyable job that has great comradery to it,” said Barrese.

If you are interested in becoming a state-certified lifeguard, head to the PA Employment website to apply.