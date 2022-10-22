PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Children and parents lined the sidewalk outside the Pittston Memorial Library Saturday. The Halloween Party featured games with prizes, and candy, of course.

A fun place to start the day and serve as a warm-up for the city’s Trick or Treat event following the party.

The library was thrilled to be able to host an event for the community, but more importantly, demonstrate their center as a place for all types of gatherings.

“To get the library out into the public eye as a real community center. A place that people can come and get more than just books,” said Director of the Pittston Memorial Library Jessica Lane.

With the holiday season upon us and venues hard to find, libraries are hardly utilized and are certainly an option.