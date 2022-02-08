Libraries find new ways to connect while celebrating ‘Love Your Library Month’

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — February is “Love Your Library Month” and local libraries are finding new ways to connect with the community.

Despite COVID precautions requiring many libraries to shut down at some point in the pandemic, libraries have discovered new ways to connect with people.

Why are libraries still important local hubs for cities as the world trends towards technology? How can the community support their local libraries this month and beyond?

Eyewitness News reporter Thomas Battle will have the full story on Eyewitness News at 7.