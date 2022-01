LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– The Lewisburg community welcomed its newest member, as the first baby of 2022 at Evangelical Community Hospital.

Luna Jo Lemon was born just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Her mom Carlee Jo Rudy works as an RN at the hospital where she was born.









Her dad Jedediah says both Luna and Carlee are healthy and happy, and their two sons are excited to meet their new sister.

The Eyewitness News Team wishes Luna a very Happy Birthday and a Happy New Year.