Lewisburg hospital offers health and wellness screenings during month of March

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Union County medical group is offering different health screenings during the month of March. Eyewitness News learns more about their resources and how the community’s need for the services has increased since the pandemic.

Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg offers more than routine medical care.

“The community health and wellness department does a lot of our education, health and wellness, outreach to the community,” said Sheila Packer, Manager of Community Health and Wellness, Evangelical Community Hospital.

The hospital holds blood drives, several health screenings, and educational workshops. This month they’re hosting a diabetes wellness fair at their miller center location.

“We will be doing vendors, we will be offering free screenings. Vendors from diabetes-related vendors as well as hospital department vendors,” said Packer.

According to a 2022 study by the CDC, more than 130 million Americans are living with diabetes or pre-diabetes. Sheila says informing residents about health screenings is crucial, and the demand for their resources has increased.







“It was very interesting to see that you know during the pandemic we still had people calling and wanting to have the ability to take advantage of some of these programs,” Packer said.

You can also take advantage of discounted and free screenings. Packer says it’s about being aware of your health.

“I just think that people are looking for a thing to be a part of and to get connected to. And it’s just wonderful to be that connection to their health and wellness,” Packer stated.

The diabetes wellness fair is scheduled for Tuesday, March 29.