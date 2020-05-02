Lewisburg Children’s Museum offers virtual lessons

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) If you’re stuck inside and can’t head to a museum… No worries, the museum can come to you. The Lewisburg Children’s Museum is offering a new ‘virtual experience’.

The museum has been closed at its on-site location since March 14th due to COVID-19.

As a result, staff members have been getting creative providing services virtually online.

It’s called “museum at home”. The Lewisburg Children’s Museum is now offering a number of free resources for families across the region. Each Wednesday morning at 10 o’clock, a pop up play date is held on Facebook Live.

Kahla Desmit, executive director of the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, tells us “and one of our staff members as part of our education team they’re leading some type of hands-on activity or story time that gets families ideally up and moving or engaging with some type of activity, a craft with materials they can largely find around the house.”

There are also a handful of DIY activities, to keep families busy.

“From sock puppets, to building a fort, again the idea of giving families a place to start where they can express some pent up energy and creativity during this time,” Desmit said.

From virtual classes, to preschool art and even yoga for kids, Desmit tells us it fills her heart being able to provide a little bit of laughter and happiness for children and their parents during such a difficult time.

“Everybody is facing a different level of stress and anxiety and that manifests itself down to children and they pick up on what the adults are feeling and they internalize that themselves. So we’re trying to provide a sense of normalcy in a time that’s not normal at all,” Desmit added.

She also tells us they’re providing Spanish and sign language lessons for kids as a way to keep building on the language context. These lessons are only available by session.

The Lewisburg Children’s Museum will soon be starting “home activity kits”. The first one will be a Mother’s Day theme.