WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In 2021 nearly 15 Pennsylvanians died every day from drug addiction.

Law enforcement program designed to fight that number is making its way across the Commonwealth, and now into Wayne County.

Breaking the cycle.

The law enforcement treatment initiative also known as “Leti” is a program aimed to address the escalating crisis of drug addiction and overdoses.

“In a nutshell, leti is a collaborative effort to bring treatment opportunities straight to the person suffering with addiction and reduce crime,” said A.G. Howell the Wayne County D.A.

Leti programs allow law enforcement to play a role in breaking the stigma of drug and alcohol addiction.

“That the first thought would be leti referral for treatment, rather than trying to throw someone in jail,” added D.A. Howell.

The Pennslyvania attorney’s office secured over one billion dollars to fight the drug addiction epidemic, and three-point eight million of that money goes to wayne county to join in on the fight.

“I understand that in Wayne County we are looking at alcohol, opioids, marijuana, and whatever the issue is, whatever the drug of choice is, we need to provide treatment,” says Michelle Henry the Attorney General of PA.

The Leti program seeks to bridge the gap between law enforcement and people who are struggling to let them know there is help ready for them.

“They don’t know who they can turn to or who they can trust and today, the district attorney, the police departments, the county officials are all here to say, turn to us,” continued Attorney General Henry.

Now with Wayne County, Leti has 26 programs across Pennsylvania.

Attorney General Henry told 28/22 News that she and her team are working diligently to have Leti programs set up in every one of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.