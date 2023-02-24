PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The leprechauns were out Friday morning in downtown Pittston.

They were hard at work painting the green line down Main Street in preparation for next weekend’s Saint Patrick’s parade.

Energy was high and temperatures were low as crews worked their way down to the coal miners’ statue. After the line was finished, shamrocks were also painted on the road to celebrate Irish heritage.

“The weather is gonna be great. We have 86 entries, 5 drum bands, a ginormous Saint Patrick balloon, and a shamrock balloon. The Wienermobile, its really nice parade lots of great entries,” parade organizer Sarah Donahue told Eyewitness News.

The Pittston Saint Patrick’s parade is being held on March 4 at 11:30 a.m.