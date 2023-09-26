SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Tuesday, the University of Scranton held its Annual Pet Therapy Day to lend a helping paw to students in need.

For years, the University of Scranton has provided Pet Therapy Day, where school staff bring in their dogs to help lower students’ stress levels.

Normally it’s at the Dione Green, but due to weather, it was relocated to the Byron Recreation Center.

The event is not only proven to improve students’ mental and physical well-being but also gives students an opportunity to socialize and connect in a low-stress environment.

“It’s mostly here for students who are struggling with their transition to college or their transition from summer. So, typically we see a lot of first years because they’re not really used to being away from their families. A lot of them have pets so it’s good for them to come here and spend time with these dogs, kind of give them a nice slice of home,” said Kyle Kennelly with the University of Scranton Center for Service and Social Justice.

Volunteers for Pet Therapy Day also walked their dogs around campus with the aim of bringing canine comfort to more students.