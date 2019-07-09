Lending a Helping Hand and a Home to a Veteran

PORT CARBON, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Military members put their lives on the line for our freedom.

A local non-profit wants those service men and women to know they have a safe place to work their way back into society as a veteran. Rachael Espaillat has our story.

This crew is moving in a handicap accessible shower donated by Losch Services. Ensuring this house in port carbon can accommodate any veteran who calls this place home for 90 days.

“You are not alone. I can speak from personal experience that there is help there. And you just need to go out there and look,” Vercio Wiley, a retired army sergeant said.

Wiley served in the military for 8 years. He volunteers with ‘We Agape You.’ The local non-profit organization donated a house to him in 2017 and together, they’re continuing their mission to prevent veteran suicide by turning this place into a halfway house for veterans and others in need.

“Sometimes veterans are disgruntled or they have situations going on that when they walk in here, immediately you know that this is where you need to be,” Reverend Randy Simmons, founder of We Agape You said.

Once complete it will be able to house 16 veterans, giving both men and women a safe place to work, and reintegrate themselves back into society.

We agape you wants this place to feel like home so they’re going to put in glass sliding doors here, and five-foot windows to let even more natural light into the kitchen area.

Nearly 22 veterans commit suicide each day but Simmons is determined to reduce those numbers one renovated house at a time.

“You just have to learn to understand enough about what they went through to be able to work with them today and that is where he comes in at.”

Wiley will be the supervisor of treatment services because he knows first hand the struggles it takes to come back to society.

“Whether it be losing a friend or just losing someone, in general, it becomes normal. So that’s what I am trying to prevent, the normalcy of people passing,” Wiley said.

“We Agape You” says the house will be done in 43 days. Simmons is also asking for the community to help, whether it be by donating or volunteering.

Learn more about We Agape You Link