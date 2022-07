WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A multi-family yard sale with a twist in Wilkes-Barre is helping find a cure for a rare form of childhood kidney cancer.

Toys, lemonade, and snacks were sold on Dagobert Street to benefit pediatric cancer patients treated by Memorial Sloan Kettering, known as MSK kids.

The fundraiser was held in memory of 8-year-old Nathan Gray of Wilkes-Barre.

He was diagnosed with Wilms tumor as a toddler and lost his long health battle in January.