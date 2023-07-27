DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge received a donation Thursday from the owner of a lemonade stand.

Avery Dietrick of Avery’s Lemonade Stand in Duryea presented the Dallas area animal refuge with a check for $1,700 after raising the money through her lemonade stand.

This was the fourth year Avery and her friends sold lemonade and more to raise money for a local animal shelter.

“I really like animals and I just think that some shelters need some more help sometimes because it’s hard to handle it all by yourself,” said Dietrick.

Avery also told 28/22 News she wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up.