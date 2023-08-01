LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were on the scene of a reported rollover crash in Lehman Township that sent one to a hospital.

Officials tell 28/22 News crews were called to the 2000 block of Route 29 in Lehman Township.

Sergent Ken Kugler of the Lehman Township Police Department told 28/22 News one man was injured in a rollover crash.

The injured man was transported to a nearby hospital and anticipated the road would be closed for two hours, according to Sergent Kulger.

Details are limited at this time and 28/22 News will provide more information as it becomes available.