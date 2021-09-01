Lehigh Valley Network offering COVID-19 vaccine at La Festa in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) says they will be setting up shop at La Festa Italiana this weekend to offer COVID-19 vaccines.

According to a Lehigh Valley Health Network press release, they will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine, in their tent, at La Festa Italiana in Scranton, Sunday, September 5, from 2:00-8:00 p.m.

The release says, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Moderna vaccines will all be available. Second doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will also be available with proof of first dose.

Those who wish to be vaccinated must be 12 years old and over. Minors under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or a legal guardian to be vaccinated.

All vaccines provided by the Lehigh Valley Health Network are free. For more information visit LVHN’s website.