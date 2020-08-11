Lehigh Valley medical device company expanding, creating hundreds of jobs

BETHLEHEM, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Wolf Administration announced Tuesday that a medical device company headquartered in Northampton County will be expanding and creating hundreds of new jobs.

OuraSure Technologies Inc. develops and manufactures rapid diagnostic tests, collection and stabilization devices. The company’s expansion will create 177 new, full-time jobs and retaining 233 jobs at four Bethlehem locations.

The company received funding from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $531,000 Pennsylvania First grant and $531,000 in Job Creation Tax Credits to be distributed upon creation of the new jobs.

OuraSure is developing a lab-based antibody test for COVID-19.

“OraSure has a legacy of helping to solve the world’s most difficult diagnostic challenges. Increased COVID-19 testing will be critical as we reopen our economy. We believe our rapid antigen test will be a game changer that enables frequent testing with fast results,” said OraSure President and CEO Stephen S. Tang, Ph.D.

“One of the keys to stopping the spread of COVID-19 is expanding access to testing,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “I want to thank OraSure for its commitment to saving lives, not just in Pennsylvania, but throughout the world.”