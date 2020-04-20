Lehigh Valley Hospital Network says social distancing in Hazleton is helping

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Lehigh Valley Hospital Network held a panel today with Dr. Anthony Valente, John Fletcher, president of Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton, Dr. Michael Evans and Dr. Jodi Lenko.

They say that there are currently 22 patients in the hospital who have tested positive for COVID-19. They say there were about 80-90 patients total that had been admitted for the virus, and about 70 have since been discharged.

They say people following stay-at-home orders and social distancing regulations have made a difference in the Greater Hazleton area.

