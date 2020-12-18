Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton employees receive COVID-19 vaccines

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Employees at one local hospital were vaccinated against the coronavirus Friday morning. Medical professionals at Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton received the vaccine.

We spoke with one employee about her experience.

“It feels great. I’m really excited, I’ve been waiting, we’ve been waiting almost a year now for this vaccine and guess what? Its here. And you know I’m just excited to do my part and lead by example,” said Lynda Naperkowski, director of Lehigh Valley Home Care.

Even after receiving the vaccine, experts say you should continue to wear a mask when around others.