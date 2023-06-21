DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh Valley Hospital in Dickson City is a year old and has added a new unit to its building.

The previously unfinished fourth floor went under construction in September 2022.

It now serves as an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to provide more critical care capability to the community.

Their ICU now has nine new medical-surgical beds and seven new icu beds, bringing the entire facility to 48 beds.

“It’s just a big relief, we feel a lot of relief for the community who come here and want to get their care here close to home, so we’re going to be able to provide that care with exceptional nurses who have many years of experience,” said Director of the ICU and Emergency Department Thomas Gaynets.

“The building is beautiful, the technology is amazing, and we have fabulously trained critical care nursing staff here to take care of the patients so we’re thrilled,” said Hospital President Kim Jordan.

The new ICU floor will officially open on Monday, June 26.