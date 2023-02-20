EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials with Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) say they were targeted by a cyber attack gang in early February.

According to Brian A. Nester, President and CEO of Lehigh Valley Health Network, on February 6, LVHN detected unauthorized activity within their IT system.

An investigation began with cybersecurity firms and experts. Nester stated it was determined LVHN system was a target of a cybersecurity attack by a ransomware gang, known as BlackCat, which has been associated with Russia.

Nester says the attack has not disrupted LVHN`s operations and based on their initial analysis, the attack was on the network supporting one physician’s practice, located in Lackawanna County.

At this time officials say the investigation shows the incident involved a computer system used for clinically appropriate patient images for radiation oncology treatment and other sensitive information.

Nester said BlackCat demanded a ransom payment, but LVHN refused to pay.

Lehigh Valley Health Network stated in part regarding the cyber attack:

We take this very seriously and protecting the data security and privacy of our patients, physicians, and staff is critical. We are continuing to work with our experts to investigate the scope of the incident and as of today, we continue to operate normally.” We understand that BlackCat has targeted other organizations in the academic and healthcare sectors.” Brian A. Nester, President and CEO of Lehigh Valley Health Network

The investigation into the attack is ongoing. LVHN will continue to evaluate the information involved and will provide notices to individuals as required as soon as possible.