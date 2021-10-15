Lehigh Valley Health Network crews continue work on new hospital in Dickson City

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More and more employers are making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory in our area. One construction crew shows Eyewitness News how that’s impacting their work in Lackawanna County.

“The date was Tuesday. I’m hearing it may get moved. But, we’re already vaccinated,” explained Brian Weiss, of Northstar Construction Management.

Weiss is the Superintendent who manages the construction crew building Lehigh Valley Health Network’s (LVHN) newest hospital in Dickson City. He says over 85 percent of his roughly 100 person crew is already fully vaccinated.

“There’s a couple of sticklers out there who are not happy with it. I think it’s more for being told they need to be vaccinated,” said Weiss. “It’s a Lehigh valley rule. We at Northstar have no problem with that whatsoever. They asked us to be vaccinated, so that’s what we’re doing.”

Weiss says the new mandate won’t create any delays, keeping their construction deadline for the start of next year. They expect the grand opening of the new hospital in the spring.

According to Weiss, anyone who isn’t vaccinated won’t be out of a job, but rather, moved to another project.

Vaccinations aside, we also spoke with residents who have a particular issue with the noise coming from this construction site. Crews tell Eyewitness News they’re taking care of the issue.”

“Right now the biggest concern we have is that they’re running two big diesel generators to feed air into the building 24/7. First of all, it’s the constant noise, and secondly, the health concerns with the diesel fumes and exhaust,” explained nearby resident Luis Bellow. “We have a four-year-old grandson who plays outside here and they haven’t moved them. We brought our concerns up to the borough, and no one has done anything about it.”

“Within 24 hours, it’s going to be remedied. We’re moving them. We have quite a number of cables. We have men coming to the site today to reroute all of the feeders and ductwork. All the noise should go away,” said Weiss.

The LVHN’s newest hospital is expected to add more than 260 jobs to the area.