Lehigh Valley Health Network breaks ground on new hospital in Carbon County

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Lehigh Valley Health Network broke ground on Tuesday on a new hospital that will be built in Carbon County.

According to a release from LVHN, the hospital will be built along Blakeslee Blvd near the Walmart Superstore in Mahoning Township.

The release states the new hospital will hold 18 inpatient beds, a 12-bay emergency department, two operating rooms, two procedure rooms and four observation rooms with plans to expand in the future. The hospital will also have a helipad for emergency transport of patients.

Terrence Purcell, LVHN’s Vice President for Market Development and a native of Mahanoy City, will serve as President of Lehigh Valley Hospital−Carbon.

“I’m truly excited about the level of care we are going to provide the community because of this new hospital,” Purcell said in a written statement.

Some of the services that will be provided at the new facility will include inpatient care, inpatient and outpatient surgery, rehabilitation, diagnostic cardiology, and radiology including MRI, CT and ultrasound, among other services.

Construction is expected to finish in Spring of 2022.