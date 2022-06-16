ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) announced Thursday the creation of the new Lehigh Valley Fleming Neuroscience Institute thanks to a gift from the Fleming Foundation.

According to LVHN, the Fleming Foundation was founded by the late Richard Fleming, who was a businessman, philanthropist, and the long-time chairman of LVHN’s Board of Trustees. This is the largest single donation in the Fleming Foundation’s 32-year history.

The event to announce the new institute was held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m., in a large white tent in the parking lot near the hospital’s Fish Hatchery Road Entrance, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest at 1200 South Cedar Crest Boulevard, in Allentown.

LVHN serves around 32,000 neurology patients and about 18,000 neurosurgery patients every year, a number that continues to grow significantly in the last few years.

The Fleming Neuroscience Institute will be LVHN’s fifth institute joining the Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute, Lehigh Valley Heart and Vascular Institute, Lehigh Valley Institute for Surgical Excellence and the Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute.