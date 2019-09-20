Lehigh Tunnel Closures Scheduled September 23 – 26

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission advises motorists traveling on the Northeastern Extension (I-476) to be prepared for night-time single-lane patterns and bi-directional traffic in the Lehigh Tunnel September 23 through 26 starting at 7 p.m. each day.

At 7 p.m. each evening, the northbound tunnel will be closed, and all traffic will be bi-directional in the southbound tunnel until the patterns are lifted, by 8 a.m. the next morning. The restrictions are necessary to allow crews to safely perform milling and paving work inside the northbound tunnel.

The Lehigh Tunnel is located between milepost A70.2 and A71.5 between the Lehigh Valley, Exit 56, and Mahoning Valley, Exit 74, interchanges.

Message boards will be activated to update motorists of any changes to the schedule caused by inclement weather or unforeseen traffic conditions. If the work is delayed, it will take place on the next available day.

