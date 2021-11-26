Lehigh Township man dead while operating his motorcycle

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man died Thursday in Lehigh Township while driving his motorcycle.

According to the coroner’s office, 57-year-old, John Czuba, of Danielsville was operating his motorcycle and suddenly veered off the road on Riverview Drive.

Czuba was pronounced dead Thursday, November 25, at the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg.

The coroner says an autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Saturday, November 27, to determine the cause and manner of Czuba’s death.