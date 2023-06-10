WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Lehigh Gorge Trail in White Haven officially celebrated its new facelift, Saturday.

It features more than 140 miles of newly resurfaced trail for bicyclists, ample parking, and a launch point for rafters, fishermen, and private boaters.

It is also equipped with a new set of bathrooms instead of a single porta-potty.

Bicyclists were excited to come out and enjoy the nice weather.

“We’re really excited to be open again to be able to rent bikes from here, and all the local businesses in white haven are really excited to have the business of that the outdoor industry in the outer economy brings to the area,” said Sierra Fogal the owner of Pocono Biking.

Bikes are also available to rent at Pocono Biking for visitors to enjoy the renovated trail.