LEGO set, notebook seized from Pa. man involved in Capitol riot

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The FBI seized a fully constructed LEGO set of the United States Capitol and a notebook with constructing local militia information in it from an alleged Jan. 6 capitol rioter upon arrest.

Robert Morss, of Glenshaw Pa., was arrested by FBI-Pittsburgh on federal charges relating to criminal acts after investigators were able to identify him from various photos and videos taken during the riot. June 16, Morss was indicted on nine charges due to his actions in the riot, according to the court documents.

Morss, a Penn State graduate, was charged with three violations of robbery, two violations of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees, one violation of obstruction of an official proceeding, one violation of civil disorder, one violation of disorderly conduct and one violation of violence in the Capitol grounds.

According to court documents, along with items that were seen on Morss’ person during the riot, officers also seized a fully constructed U.S. Capitol LEGO set and a notebook from his car. This notebook included “Step by Step To Create Hometown Militia,” and a full list of equipment that would be needed.

At this time, it has not been determined by the Department of Justice that these items directly correlate to the attack on the Capitol. U.S. prosecutors argued that Morss should continue to be held in detention while he awaits trial.