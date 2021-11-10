Legislation introduced to remove Schuylkill County commissioner from office

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Tuesday, Senator David Argall (R) introduced legislation to remove Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage from office, according to a news release.

Halcovage has been under investigation for alleged misconduct since June 2020.

Four female courthouse employees filed a sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit in March, 2021 claiming Halcovage sexually harassed them continuously since 2012.

An investigation, conducted in June by the Schuylkill County Human Resources Department, determined that Halcovage violated sexual harassment and discrimination policies, the press release states.

“Almost every single state and county elected official representing Schuylkill County has now called upon Commissioner Halcovage to resign,” said Argall. “We must take bipartisan action to address this situation. That’s why I have introduced this resolution.

The resolution would establish a Senate Special Committee to pursue Article VI § 7 of the Pennsylvania Constitution. which states that civil officers elected by the people shall be removed by the Governor for reasonable cause, after due notice and full hearing, on the vote of two-thirds of the Senate.