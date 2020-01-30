Lead in the Blood: How Much Is Too Much?

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Scranton School District students likely weren’t exposed to enough lead from sinks and water fountains to cause serious harm.

While the CDC considers the threshold of harm at 5 micrograms per decileter of lead in the blood, Pediatrician Alvaro G. Reymunde, MD with PAK Pediatrics in Kingston says any level of lead in the blood is not good.

Dr. Reymunde explains to reporter Mark Hiller the dangers of lead exposure.

Dr. Reymunde says lead is highly dangerous because symptoms usually don’t occur until the damage is done.

Lead is easily absorbed into the body’s bones, brain and other organs and most greatly affects young children as their neurons are developing which could impact a child’s IQ and ability to learn.

Children’s blood testing for lead is routinely done at the Kirby Health Center in Wilkes-Barre.

The center supplies the Pennsylvania Department of Health with its findings from samples taken throughout the state.

