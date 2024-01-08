DEP continues to takes additional enforcement action against KSL after responding to residents’ odor complaints for months

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced Monday they have issued a second Notice of Violation (NOV) against Keystone Sanitary Landfill (KSL) within a month, this one for leachate odors emanating from their sites in Dunmore and Throop.

According to DEP, this NOV was issued to KSL for failing to control odors from the leachate lagoons at its facility in Dunmore and Throop Boroughs.

DEP says its investigation into residents’ complaints revealed that the odors rose to the level of a “malodor” after being detected by DEP staff at three homes in Throop Borough.

A representative of DEP’s Emergency Response Team responded to odor complaints on December 2, 2023, and detected moderate to strong leachate odors, consistent with those detected at KSL’s leachate lagoons on Cypress Street, Dunmore Street, George Street, Marshwood Road, and South Street, including the “malodors.”

DEP regulation defines a “malodor” as: “An odor which causes annoyance or discomfort to the public and which the Department determines to be objectionable to the public.” A malodor is confirmed if a landfill-associated odor is detected on a complainant’s property, with the complainant, by department staff and is determined to be objectionable to the public.

DEP stands by its commitment to promptly address odor complaints near Keystone Sanitary Landfill. Thanks to community reports and swift response from dedicated DEP staff, we were able to make this malodor determination and hold the landfill accountable. I want to assure the public that DEP staff are continuing to work diligently to ensure KSL mitigates these odors as soon as possible.” said DEP Interim Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley

As a result of this investigation, DEP says it has determined that KSL is violating the Solid Waste Management Act, the Air Pollution Control Act, the Municipal Waste Management rules and regulations, and KSL’s operating permits.

KSL has 15 days to respond to the NOV and to submit a proposed plan and schedule to DEP that addresses the correction and prevention of the malodor violation.

This is the second NOV the DEP has issued to KSL in recent weeks.

Also In December 2023, DEP issued an NOV for failure to control odors, citing the landfill for inadequate cover.

KSL has until January 12, to submit an odor mitigation plan for that violation as well.