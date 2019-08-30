LCTA to Once Again Offer Express Route to the Luzerne County Fair

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Luzerne County Transportation Authority, (LCTA), has announced that they will once again be running a special “Luzerne County Fair Express Route”.

Beginning Wednesday, September 4th through Saturday, September 7th.

The route will depart from the Wilkes-Barre Intermodal Center, with stops at Gerrity’s in Luzerne and the Dallas Shopping Center, before proceeding to the pick-up/drop-off point that is located at the Main Entrance of the Fair.

The first, ‘Luzerne County Fair Express” bus will depart from the Intermodal Center, on Wednesday, September 5th at 3:15 PM and will run an approximately 55 minute loop, until the last bus departs from the Main Gate of the Luzerne County Fair at 10:30 PM.

That schedule will be repeated on Thursday, September 5th, and Friday, September 6th. On Saturday, September 7th, the first bus will depart from the Intermodal Center at 10:00 AM and the final bus will depart from the Fairgrounds at 10:50 PM.

“This marks the third year that we have partnered with Luzerne County Fair to offer this valuable service. Our passengers have appreciated the convenience of taking the bus directly to the main entrance to the Fair.” said Lorri Palovchak, Manager of Public Relations for LCTA.

Additional route schedules and bus rates can be found at www.lctabus.com. Senior Citizens, (65+), with a Senior Bus Pass and Children under fare box height, always ride FREE!!