PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County Transit Authority (LCTA) held a 12-hour toy drive in combination with Toys for Tots at Walmart Supercenter in Pittston on Wednesday.

The drive kicked off Wednesday morning around 7:00 a.m. and continued until 7:00 p.m.

The bus is half-filled and LCTA’s Executive Director Bobe Fume knows times are tough and he wanted to help.

“A lot of families are going through rough times now, so we are just trying to do our part to help the situation where children have something to open up on Christmas Day,” Fume explained.

This is ‘Toys for Tots’ 75th year of collecting toys as residents were able to drop off new, unwrapped toys, games, and books at the following locations until December 13:

Abide Coffeehouse, West Market St. in W-B

Boscov’s, South Main St. in W-B

Grotto Pizza (pizza pickup side of restaurant), Wyoming Valley Mall

Pet Supplies Plus, Hwy. 315, Pittston

Uncle Joe’s Pizza & Subs, Hwy. 315, Pittston

Wilkes-Barre City Hall, East Market Street

If you’d like to learn more about donating to ‘Stuff the Bus for Toys for Tots’ visit their website.