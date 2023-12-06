PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Seats on one Luzerne County Transportation Authority bus are filled, but not with people.

Parked outside the Walmart in Pittston Wednesday, LCTA officials teamed up with Toys for Tots for its annual ‘Stuff the Bus’.

Gretchen Wintermantel, Communications Director at the LCTA, says “I always say like together we can make a difference in a local child’s life and I truly believe that. The community really does pull together and show up.”

Filling the seats with toys to be handed out to more than 17-thousand children across n-e-p-a.

Sgt Jason Dombrosky, a coordinator for Toys for Tots says “If you didn’t know about toys for tots or you didn’t know how big it was, you would never think that there was that much need in the community.”

Pearl Siglin from Dallas says she relates to needing a helping hand around the holidays when she was a child.

“My mother had 14 children so christmas time, the Salvation Army was our christmas, so this really means a lot to me… what I’ve got, I give back and I’m so glad that I could do that.”

The bus is already packed with toys from local businesses, anything from dolls to basketballs.

Smiles and hugs were shared among the community – all to help one another.

The LCTA Stuff the Bus event runs until 7 p.m. on Wednesday.