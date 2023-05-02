WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Transportation Authority looking to its riders to improve their services.

The LCTA and PennDOT hosted two public outreach events, along with an online survey to keep up with the changing needs of riders.

Two tables were set up for commuters to take a survey.

The LCTA also had representatives riding buses, talking to riders, and looking for input.

“We have a transit development plan in the works, and we have a company that’s here today with us, and they’re doing surveys of our riders to see how we can improve, what routes can improve, what changes we may need to make. It’s all gonna be part of a big deep dive to looking at our routes and improving our service and making better opportunities for our passengers,” said Gretchen Wintermantel, Marketing & Communications Director for LCTA.

Along with taking surveys, riders also got the chance to win prizes.

The LTCA is marking 50 years of transporting riders.