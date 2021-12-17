LCTA breaks ground in Wilkes-Barre for new transportation center

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County will soon have a new transportation center. It’s been talked about for decades and will now become a reality.

The much anticipated and long-awaited transportation center will be built here on South Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre.

It will be the new home of the Luzerne County Transportation Authority (LCTA) and the focal point of its operations in the Wyoming Valley and the county.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. for the state of the art, 210,00 square foot facility. Which will house 48 fixed-route buses, 66 paratransit vehicles and a compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling station.

The administration offices will also be located in the center.

The LCTA Director Bob Fiume says this has been a long-awaited project finally coming to life.

“So I think it means it’s a definite uplift for the area, its been blighted for a while,” said Fiume.

LCTA officials say it will streamline their operations and help improve the transportation system in the county.

