LCTA announces the start of Frances Slocum Route for 2019

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Luzerne County Transportation Authority (LCTA) will once again provide bus service to Frances Slocum State Park in Kingston Township.

The service will be on Monday, June 17th, with the first bus leaving the Transit Center in Wilkes-Barre at 7:10 AM.

Passengers may purchase individual fares for the ride or can utilize the many cost-saving passes that are offered by LCTA. Students, (with valid ID), can purchase 31-day unlimited LCTA passes for only $28.00.

The Frances Slocum Route will include three trips per day, Monday thru Friday, which will leave from the Transit Center in Wilkes-Barre and two trips per day on Saturdays. The route will run from June 18th through late August.

The Park consists of 1,035 acres which include a lake for fishing and boating, a pool, hiking trails, picnic areas, and camping facilities.

By providing this special route to Frances Slocum, LCTA was awarded the ‘Distinguished Service Award for Community Service”, by the Pennsylvania Public Transit Association, (PPTA), in 2017. LCTA remains the only Transit Agency in Pennsylvania to provide regular bus coverage to a State Park

Additional route and pass information can be found at www.lctabus.com

Trending Stories

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.