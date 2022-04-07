EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in NEPA were charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed in multiple counties.

The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Wednesday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions at over 1,989 establishments in the northeast region of the state licensed by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

Counties included in this enforcement report include Carbon, Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Monroe.

According to police, the following establishments were cited by the LCE, Wilkes-Barre District Enforcement Office in March, 2022, for serving alcohol to person under 21 years of age:

Carbon County:

Miners Beverage, LLC, Summit Hill

Half Time Bar & Grill, LLC, Lansford

Lackawanna County:

South Scranton Express, Scranton

Nilkanth Corp. of PA, Scranton

Powerfuel and C-Store Corp., Moosic

Keyser Ave. Six Packs to Go LLC, Old Forge

AL & R LLC, Taylor

Luzerne County:

Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Sportsbar, Plains Township

House 4 Beer, LLC, Drums

The Dog House Saloon Inc., West Hazleton

Quality Beverage Co., Exeter

Monroe County:

Spinelli Unlimited, Inc., Brodheadsville

You can read the full list of citations below:

According to police, all charges will be brought before a judge and offenders can face penalties ranging from $50-$1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for a more serious offense. Businesses can also face license suspensions or revocations.

According to the CDC, “Alcohol is the most commonly used substance among young people in the U.S.4 Data from several national surveys document the use of alcohol among young people.”

You can find more information about underage drinking by visiting the CDC’s website.