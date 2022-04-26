EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —Several establishments in NEPA were charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed in multiple counties.

The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks.

Counties included in this enforcement report are Lackawanna, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Union Counties.

According to police, the following establishments were cited by the LCE in April 2022, for serving alcohol to persons under 21 years of age:

Lackawanna County:

Keyser Ave Six Packs To Go, Old Forge

CFM Beer Brick, Scranton

CFM McDonough and Son, Scranton

Alnajuk LLC, Dunmore

Northumberland County:

MC Entities T/A Bottleworks

Wasington Tavern Inc

Patels Beverage LLC T/A Knarrs Beverage

Lycoming County:

Nittany Oil Compnany Inc T/A Nittany Minit Mart

Shree Madhuram LLC AKA Beer Here

Union County:

Michael S Rote T/A Michael’s Beverage

Bald Eagle Fuel & Tire Inc T/A Snappys

According to the CDC, “Alcohol is the most commonly used substance among young people in the U.S. Data from several national surveys documents the use of alcohol among young people.”

You can find more information about underage drinking by visiting the CDC’s website.