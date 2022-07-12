EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— The Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced they conducted five age compliance checks in Snyder County on 7/11.
The BLCE said of the five compliance checks they conducted in Snyder County, two stores were non-compliant.
The following three stores were compliant with Pennsylvania’s liquor laws:
- Master Beverage LLC in Beavertown
- Blazin Wings Incorporated T/A Buffalo Wild Wings in Selinsgrove
- The Giant Company LLC in Selinsgrove
For more information on BLCE programs, activities, and statistics, go to www.psp.state.pa.us/blce.