NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monday marked 22 years since September 11, a day that forever changed many American lives.

As the date moves further back in history, one community college is continuing to remember and honor the lives lost and reminding everyone why it’s important that we never forget.

The ceremony at Luzerne County Community College (LCCC) on Monday happens each year to remember the lives lost that day.

LCCC hosted its annual September 11 Remembrance Ceremony and brick dedication at its Walk of Honor Memorial on the school’s main campus.

The college hosts this event every year as a reminder to never forget.

Those who were there can remember the day clearly. One student at LCCC remembers seeing the second tower hit from the window of his New York apartment. His mother was working downtown at the time near the World Trade Center.

While she survived, he recalls the fear of not being able to get in touch with her.

“They shut the phones off, they shut off the trains, the buses, all public transportation, and we didn’t know where she was. So that was the most hurtful part of all of it, like, where is my mom at,” stated LCCC student Javar Josey.

Now, public officials say it’s about teaching those that are too young to remember.

“It’s not just about remembering certainly remembering is a huge piece of it. But anymore, remembering and teaching is what we need to be doing,” said Representative Matt Cartwright.

College officials say it’s important for the younger generation to understand how America came together that day.

“In a community such as Luzerne County Community College, having this program is a very important part of not only our students, but our community, learning more about how we need to respect and really cherish what America has to offer,” said LCCC President Thomas P. Leary.

Monday’s ceremony also recognized the memorial bricks and plaques added to the Walk of Honor.