SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Food insecurity has increased among college students in recent years and one college in our region is doing its part to change that at all of its campus locations.

The Luzerne County Community College (LCCC) Center at The Marketplace at Steamtown in downtown Scranton opened its student food pantry, Tuesday.

The need became apparent when students returned to the classroom post-pandemic.

“Food insecurity was one of the effects that they had, not knowing where food was going to come from, or having to alter their meals because of their finances, or simply asked, would they benefit from a food pantry on campus,” said Julie Lenio, The Director of LCCC’s Center at The Marketplace at Steamtown.

One student is grateful for the help.

“I think it’s gonna benefit a lot like for me I live by myself in a way so spending a lot of money and transportation and food it’s kind of you know it’s a hassle,” explained Destiny Reynoso, an LCCC student and Psychology major.

A hassle that most students will no longer have to worry about.

“Now that I found out that Luzerne is doing that, it’s gonna help a lot and I know a lot of college students are the same way, in the same position as me so it’s pretty cool; it’s awesome,” added Reynoso.

The pantry offers a variety of food for the students.

“Our food pantry has a lot of kind of grab and go, fruits you know some whole-grain items in terms of cereal and oatmeal there’s also some snack type items so Nutella is a popular thing I understand as well as some water just basic soups things like that,” continued Lenio.

The process is completely anonymous students are simply asked to write down what they took so an inventory of what they prefer can be kept.

All of Luzerne County Community College campuses now have food pantries for their students.