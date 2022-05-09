SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s National Nurses’ Week and a local college celebrated by sharing some big news.

The Luzerne County Community College’s Shamokin Campus announced they’re expanding their nursing program, making it more flexible for students that want to take night courses.

“Having Nurses’ Week on top of this, it’s just so exciting,” said Dr. Danese Brokenshire, registered nurse and associate professor at LCCC.





Nursing students at the Luzerne County Community College Regional Higher Education Center gathered to celebrate Nurses’ Week. The college also shared their plans to expand its nursing program next year.

“Classes are going to be after 3:30 in the afternoon to go towards the people that have families and work obligations so that they’re able to attend college in the evenings,” Brokenshire said.

The college has never expanded a program like this before. After seeing how much the medical field was impacted by the lack of nurses, president of the college Thomas Leary says they acted fast.

“This is specifically a response to the nursing shortage. To be able to add to the number of graduates who can go into work in the hospitals and other healthcare facilities.”

Their program also offers tuition reimbursement and works with area hospitals for clinicals.

Alexa Mowrey, a nursing student, says they’re able to explore different fields to find what works best for you.

“You could also be in outpatient, so in clinics just seeing them how they’re doing every once in a while. There are endless possibilities and if you don’t like one thing you can always go to another.”

And their professors are ready to help every step of the way.

“We love having students and then preparing them to go out and serve the community as well when they graduate,” Brokenshire said.

The expansion will officially begin in the fall semester of 2023.