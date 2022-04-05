NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s getting harder for people to feed their families, as the USDA reports a record increase in food prices. However, a new partnership between a local community college and a pandemic-born non-profit is helping people put food on the table.

Volunteers from Luzerne County Community College and Fork Over Love handed out 400 free meals to a long line of cars Tuesday evening at the college’s campus in Nanticoke.

More and more people are finding it hard to put food on the table. Food prices climbed 7.9 percent this past year, the USDA’s latest report says they’re expected to increase about 5 percent more in 2022.

“Basically, I’m on disability and I can’t afford a lot of the food anymore so it helps me out a lot,” said David Sult, Wilkes-Barre.

Fork Over Love does regular food drives in the area. The non-profit started with the pandemic to support residents in need as well as local restaurants. Pizza Bella Nanticoke, Hooligans Bar and Grill, Mama Italian Pizzeria, and Pasquale’s Restorante provided the meals. Students from the LCCC Culinary Institute provided dessert.

“There’s pasta, there’s salad, there’s cookies made by our culinary students, so they’ll definitely get a great, tasty meal today,” said Rebecca Brominski, LCCC Foundation.

Tuesday was the first drive sponsored by LCCC. President Thomas P. Leary says it won’t be the last.

“We want to do this as much as possible, on a regular basis because that’s what we’re here for. We’re here not only to provide information in the classroom and good quality education, we’re here to help the people in the community,” President Leary stated.

LCCC students were joined by a group of Wilkes University business students doing community service for their project.

“Our group chose to do a travel mug. So from the proceeds that we made from selling our travel mug, 10% goes back into the program so that students can do this in the future, and then the other 90% goes to whatever non-profit that we chose,” said Lindsay Snyder, Freshman, Wilkes University.

They chose Fork Over Love for their project and ended up learning a different kind of lesson.

“Life lessons they’re learning is that everybody needs help and we can never be certain of when we’ll need it. So the best lesson is: please, that’s not the primary reason, but come out and help others,”

More than 100 cars came through the food distribution event Tuesday night. For more information and how to get involved visit Fork Over Love’s website.