Lawsuit filed against Lewisburg Area School District for allegedly dismissing bullying of student

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A student and their family has filed a lawsuit against the Lewisburg School District for allegedly dismissing bullying allegations and not acting appropriately on them.

A 14-year-old student attending Linntown Middle School informed his mother and stepfather of ongoing and persistent bullying in March of 2021, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit says the student was consistently being called a “rapist, pedophile and child molester” by other students.

The lawsuit says the parents were informed that a rape investigation, involving their son, was being handled by the East Buffalo Township Regional Police Department.

The handling officer explained to the parents that allegations were made by a minor that their son had raped her, the lawsuit said. The lawsuit also stated that after police interviewed the girl who made these allegations, the officer found inconsistencies in her story.

the lawsuits said. officer claimed they concluded that the girl’s story was fabricated, and that as far as police were concerned, the investigation would close and no charges would be filed.

The student’s mother and stepfather met with the middle school’s principal and extensively outlined the bullying, specifying names of the bullying students. The principal promised the parents this would be dealt with in a timely manner, court papers say.

The principal told the parents he met with the students, and their parents, who had been bullying their child. The parents say in the lawsuit the bullying persisted and led the student to beg his parents to miss school.

Guidance at the school advised the parents to enroll their son in E-School as a solution to the continued bullying, the lawsuit says.

In April another meeting with the parents took place with the school’s principal. The lawsuit says school counselors denied knowing anything about the ongoing bullying, to which the student’s parents reminded them of all the interactions they had with the school between March and April.

The mother and stepfather say, in the lawsuit, the school failed to handle this situation properly.

Eyewitness News is reaching out to the Lewisburg Area School District and the East Buffalo Township Regional Police Department for their response to the lawsuit.