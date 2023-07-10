WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A lawsuit filed against the Luzerne County Correctional Facility alleges improper training and procedures led to the deaths by suicide of three inmates two years ago.

According to a lawsuit filed by Wilkes-Barre law firm Dyller & Solomon, the county hired a consultant to suggest procedural changes at the jail after four inmate deaths in 2017-18 but then ignored most of the consultant’s recommendations.

As stated in the suit, failure to follow those recommendations contributed to the suicide deaths of the following inmates while they were going through drug detoxification at the jail in 2021:

Ryan C. Bush

Angel Ann Dickson

Amanda Yurksha

The lawsuit describes that all three inmates died by hanging themselves and claimed all three were at high risk of suicide based on substance use disorder, mental health, and previous attempts at self-harm.

Despite that, the inmates were not placed on “enhanced observation” status and were not checked on every 30 minutes, as recommended by the consultant the county hired in 2018, the suit alleges.

The lawsuit stated inmates going through detoxification were improperly placed in the general population, in cells that contained “tie-off points” that could be used for hanging.

Even after the consultant’s 2018 report recommended retrofitting cells to reduce suicide risk, “the county did nothing and continued to utilize cells that were not suicide resistant for suicidal inmates,” the suit states.

Dyller & Solomon Law Firm is demanding a trial by jury for this lawsuit against the Luzerne County Prison.