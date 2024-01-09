SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Tuesday that a federal lawsuit was filed, alleging the Franklin County Jail violated Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The lawsuit alleges that the jail unlawfully terminated a corrections officer with Lyme Disease, a condition which substantially limited her ability to walk, stand, concentrate, and sleep.

The corrections officer requested a modification of the jail’s policy that an employee could only have two unscheduled absences during their probationary period. The request was denied, and although the jail initially provided the employee with an accommodation, it relied on its absence policy to terminate her, the lawsuit alleges.

Employers must make reasonable accommodations so that employees with disabilities can earn a living. Lyme Disease creates debilitating health issues for numerous Pennsylvanians yearly, and employers should find reasonable solutions to allow employees with any kind of disability to work and not terminate them because of that disability. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to enforce civil rights laws and ensure equal employment opportunities for all.” U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam

Title I of the ADA prohibits employers from discriminating against a qualified individual

based on disability concerning the hiring, advancement, or discharge of employees. It also states

that an employer may not demote, terminate, or deny employment opportunities if the demotion or termination is based on the need to make reasonable accommodations.

The U.S. Employment Opportunity Commission, Philadelphia District Office, found that

the jail violated the ADA and referred the matter to the Department of Justice.

For more information on the ADA, please call the DOJ’s toll-free ADA Information Line at 1-800-514-0301 or visit the ADA website.