Lawsuit filed against former Scranton doctor accused of sexual assault

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A lawsuit has been filed against a former Scranton medical doctor.

Dr. Joel Laury and his former employer are being sued by a college student who is alleging that Laury sexually assaulted her in June of 2018. Laury was an allergist at Horizon Medical Corporation.

According to the lawsuit, the victim accepted a job shadowing position at the office’s Olive Street location. The lawsuit says Laury insisted the victim job shadowed him to “get the most out of her experience.”

On her first and last day, the victim was locked inside an exam room with Laury without consent or prior notice, according to the lawsuit. Laury conducted a full body physical examination, lifting up the victim’s dress.

The victim’s lawyer says Horizon Medical Corporation and Laury need to be held accountable.

“He testified he was training in this clinic 75-100 who were shadowing him, they failed to supervise him, they failed to train him, they failed to protect these teenagers on their premises,” said Larry Moran, Sr., the victim’s lawyer.

The lawsuit only has one plaintiff, but other victims are referenced. Laury was acquitted on three counts of indecent assault in October. The jury was deadlocked on an indecent exposure charge, facing re-trial.

In December, Laury pleaded guilty to one count of lewdness and two counts of harassment. He was sentenced on those charges in January to 6 to 18 months behind bars.

Eyewitness news reached out to Laury’s attorney and Horizon Medical Corporation for comment, but have not heard back.